Muslim ban

-
A federal judge has issued a stay giving some detainees at airports a temporary reprieve. But chaos has roiled U.S. airports, and family members and foreign leaders are trying to respond to the order.
-
Thousands of demonstrators gathered at airports around the country Saturday as people were being detained due to President Trump's executive order.
-
The White House plan names seven mostly Muslim countries, yet their nationals haven't carried out lethal attacks in the U.S. since well before Sept. 11, 2001.