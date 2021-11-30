NMRedistricting

-
Earlier this month, KUNM reported about an online portal, Districtr, where New Mexicans can draw and submit their own maps to the Citizen Redistricting…
As New Mexico redraws the district boundaries for its state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission, pueblos across the state are…
The once-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. The Citizen Redistricting Committee, newly-established under the 2021 Redistricting…
Following last year’s Census, New Mexico lawmakers will redraw congressional and state legislative districts this fall. A coalition of community…