Opioid Abuse

Three New Mexico agencies are getting $200,000 each to plan responses to the opioid crisis in rural parts of the state. One will use the funding to do…
There are about 1.7 million opioid prescriptions written every year in New Mexico. The state still has a problem with opioid related deaths, but the…
On Friday, Feb. 2, lawmakers in Santa Fe got closer to putting legalizing recreational cannabis on the ballot. Advocates say that could help with the…
New Mexico will receive $4.8 million in federal dollars for opioid treatment and prevention this year. The money comes from the 21st Century Cures Act, a…
When someone addicted to heroin or prescription wants to quit, the first step is to find a detox center where they can safely go through withdrawals from…
When a public health crisis gets out of control, it can overwhelm law enforcement agencies. That’s what’s happened with the Española Police Department as…
Research shows early childhood education is one of the most effective ways to prevent drug use later in life. That’s especially important in Rio Arriba…
Española has had one of the highest rates of heroin addiction in the country for decades. It’s a public health crisis that can create particular…