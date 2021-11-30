-
SUN 11/01 7p: This week Generation Justice held a youth-led roundtable discussion with US Senator Martin Heinrich! GJ youth producers, interns, and…
SUN 10/25 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we talk to Dr. Joan Donovan, the Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public…
SUN 10/18 7p: Generation Justice featured the 2020 Civic Engagement event hosted by NMPIRG. Get inspired by speakers Aaliyah Quintana, President of UNM…
SUN 10/11 7p: Are youth engaging with the 2020 election? To answer this question and many more Generation held a panel discussion to find answers, and…
SUN 10/4 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Dr. Julie Zuniga and Maria Brazil from Kalpulli Izkalli and Medicine for the People, by the…
SUN 9/27 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Megan McCormick, and Gaby Pineda from BTS New Mexico and learned more about what we can do to…
SUN 8/16 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we heard from Brayan Moreno and Lavina Gray, two young artists from Moving arts Espanola, about their Census…
SUN 7/19 7P: This week on Generation Justice, we learned about the new cases and developments regarding NM’s response to COVID-19 and the importance of…