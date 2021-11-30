people of color

-
The U.S. Census Bureau released more data from the 2020 U.S. Census today, including diversity numbers. There were large increases to many non-white races and ethnicities, which they attribute to simply asking better questions. However, some are still concerned that a proposed citizenship question and pandemic-related challenges still led to an undercount of certain populations.
