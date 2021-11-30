© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

#RacialEquity #StudentActivism #SpeakingOut #GJLove #

  • 1911776_1045768492140304_2768972737253987306_n.jpg
    Public Affairs
    National Student Activism
    Sun 12/20 7p: This year, we've seen students across the country speaking out and fighting for institutional accountability. From racial violence to sexual…