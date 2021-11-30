Roundhouse 2020

-
It is the session wrap up with executive producer Marisa Demarco. We talk a lot about the theme of transparency in government and some things that we…
The 2020 legislative session is over. Gene Grant, host of New Mexico In Focus, recaps the biggest moments and topics, like the red-flag law (which…
With one day left in the 54th legislative session, Gwyneth Doland from New Mexico PBS joins me to talk about the bills that passed and the bills that will…
Julia Goldberg from The Santa Fe Reporter joins the show to talk about benefit corporations and HB118. Benefit corporations are a new positive trend in…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS joins the program to talk about Senate Joint Resolution 7. What is SJ7? If it passes it would pave the way for New Mexico…
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter joins me to wrap up the week. We discuss the sexual harassment non disclosure agreement bill, budget secrecy in…
Cristina Carreon from the Alamogordo Daily News joins me to talk about the Red Flag law and how it is viewed in rural parts of the state. She provides…
Gwyneth Doland from New Mexico PBS joins me to break down PERA, The Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico. We talk about its current…
Nash Jones sits with me to discuss three important pieces of legislation: the Pregnancy Worker Accommodation Bill, the Tobacco Products Act and the…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS breaks down the decision by the house to table House Bills 29 and 77. The bills would provide a tax break to all New…