-
Water has always been at the center of the controversy over Santolina, a massive project planned for over 20 square miles on a dusty mesa west of…
-
The Bernalillo County Commission will hold another public meeting Tuesday on Santolina, a controversial 22-square mile residential development planned for…
-
Stories of outsiders coming to New Mexico to exploit the state's resources are nothing new – think Spanish colonization.That’s how many critics see…
-
Tax subsidies are often used as a kind of sweet carrot to incentivize developers to invest in abandoned or run down parts of cities, bringing resources…
-
Some developers who build huge housing projects say it’s common sense to ask the community share in the cost of paying for public infrastructure.That’s…
-
The Bernalillo County approval process for a huge housing development on Albuquerque’s west side stalled on Thursday.The county planning commission chair…
-
The planned Santolina suburb on Albuquerque’s West Mesa has hit a potential snag: There is no agreement in place between the developers and the Water…
-
Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to approve the Santolina development agreement in a contentious meeting Wednesday. The plan could bring about 40,000…
-
Bernalillo County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the Santolina Master Plan and zoning. The huge development west of Albuquerque is to include…
-
Since the ’70s, people have been homesteading on the mesa near Albuquerque, just south of the proposed Santolina development. Bernalillo County says…