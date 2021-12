As the cost of college continues to soar, more students are finding themselves struggling to find stable housing and enough to eat. A 2019 study found of 167,000 students nationwide found 39% had experienced food insecurity in the last 30 days, and the coronavirus pandemic has only made this worse. A team of researchers at the University of New Mexico found these students are more likely to fail or withdraw from class, or drop out of school entirely.

Listen • 28:59