-
We’re two weeks into the school year and school-based health centers around New Mexico are still waiting on the state to finalize funding contracts.Most…
-
Students and adults can get free, confidential health care at a school-based health center in Albuquerque's South Valley.But leaders at the health center…
-
Students in New Mexico often have more than just homework to deal with. Sometimes they’re fighting depression or they don’t have enough to eat at home.…
-
School-based health centers provide basic health care to students across the state. Several communities have lost theirs due to budget cuts over the last…