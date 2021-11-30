© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summertime

  • children_walking_in_prairie_sunflowers__28998541221_.jpg
    Entertainment
    Goodbye Summer
    Katie Stone
    ,
    The Children’s Hour 8/3 Sat 9a: We're saying goodbye to summer, and hello to a new school year. The Kids Crew share their favorite, and not so favorite,…