Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/24 8am: Both Father’s Day and Mother’s Day are now behind us, but what if you didn’t have a great relationship with your parents?…
Albuquerque Public Schools announced a new policy to make school more accessible for students who don’t go by their legal name by providing the option to…
Record numbers of people have turned out to cast ballots across the country this election, despite confidence in American democracy among citizens being…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Monday that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, applies to sexual…
Let's Talk New Mexico 6/11, 8a: June is Pride month, and in the midst of mass demonstrations for racial justice and an ongoing pandemic, this year’s…
The 2020 Census is coming up this spring. The once-every-decade survey determines how much federal funding New Mexico gets for things like food and…
Central American transgender women who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are sent by immigration officials to a detention pod in rural New Mexico. This year,…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/29 8a: This week, we’re focusing on transgender folks who thrive in our community, the growing acceptance in younger generations,…
Sun 06/11 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Pride & Resistance! GJ will be bringing you the story of Zane Stephens, the co-director of the Transgender…
President Trump eliminated protections for transgender students that allow them to use the bathroom of their choice on Wednesday. In New Mexico’s largest…