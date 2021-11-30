© 2021 KUNM
Vote16USA
Vote16USA

    Public Affairs
    Vote16USA
    This week, we sit down with Brandon Klugman from Generation Citizen, who will speak about the Vote16USA campaign, a nationwide effort to lower the voting…