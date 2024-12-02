Gabriela unplugged (Spanish)

An interview with Gabriela Quintero of the world-renowned Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo and Gabriela. The guitarist talks about Rodrigo and Gabriela's journeys in international music, her own solo musical endeavors, her commitment to veganism and ecological sustainability, and her travels to New Mexico. Hear the backstory of the duo's emblematic song "Tamukan," which was featured in the pilot episode of AMC's hit series Breaking Bad. This production also features snippets from Gabriela's solo projects with fellow musicians that were recorded by Kent Paterson in Mexico during 2022 and 2023. Co-produced with Mercedes Mejia.