Rio Grande Revisited: Backroads of Albuquerque

KUNM | By Kent Paterson
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
Last Monte Vista Blues Jam. May 2023
1 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/IMG_0558.JPG
Last Monte Vista Blues Jam. May 2023
Kent Paterson
2 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/RioDocFron2.jpeg
Jerry Thompson, graphic design
TJ Sanchez and Zia Soul, 2023 Belen Fiesta
3 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/IMG_0665.JPG
TJ Sanchez and Zia Soul, 2023 Belen Fiesta
Kent Paterson
The Hamburger Assembly Line at Belen Fiesta, August 2023
4 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/IMG_0667.JPG
The Hamburger Assembly Line at Belen Fiesta, August 2023
Kent Paterson
Dancing at 2023 La Joya Fiesta
5 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/IMG_0747 (1).JPG
Dancing at 2023 La Joya Fiesta
Kent Paterson
Eloy G. Huizar at La Joya Fiesta, September 2023
6 of 6  — postingforsundayspecial111923/IMG_0741.JPG
Eloy G. Huizar at La Joya Fiesta, September 2023
Kent Paterson

Sun. 11/19 11a: Join journalist Kent Paterson for a trip back and again to the Rio Abajo south of Albuquerque. This documentary explores the historical, cultural and musical connections between rural communities and small towns and the big city, with an emphasis on La Joya, Belen and Isleta Pueblo. Hear interviews and sounds that were originally aired on KUNM in the late 1990s with updated material.

Among other topics, the program examines the impacts of the Great Depression and World War Two, revisits the old New Mexico dance hall scene, hears the back stories of Albuquerque musicians Felix Peralta (Felix y Los Gatos), William Bluehouse Johnson (XIT, Jo Harjo and Poetic Justice, the Incredible Woodpeckers) and Carlo Bluehouse Johnson (Red Earth, Native Roots), and drops in on a legendary blues music jam. Plus, unsung heroes of the metro's music scene. Co-produced by Mercedes Mejia. Support from the Urban Enhancement Trust Fund of the City of Albuquerque and the McCune Charitable Foundation.
Kent Paterson
