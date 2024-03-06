© 2024 KUNM
Antoine Predock, renowned New Mexico architect, dies at 87

KUNM | By Spencer Beckwith
Published March 6, 2024 at 1:11 PM MST
Antoine Predock in his studio
Antoine Predock, one of New Mexico's great creative minds, passed away this month at the age of 87. The internationally-known architect was born in Missouri but lived and worked in New Mexico for 70 years and called it his "spiritual home." In 2016, KUNM joined Predock in his Albuquerque studio for a wide-ranging interview in conjunction with an exhibit of his models and drawings at the Albuquerque Museum.

This shorter version of the interview aired during KUNM's broadcast of NPR's Weekend Edition on July 16, 2016.

Short Feature: Antoine Predock
Spencer Beckwith
Spencer Beckwith reports on the arts for KUNM. For ten years, until March of 2014, Spencer was the producer and host of KUNM's "Performance New Mexico," a weekday morning arts program that included interviews with musicians, writers and performers. Spencer is a graduate of the acting program at the Juilliard School, and, before moving to New Mexico in 2002, was for many years a professional actor based in New York City.
