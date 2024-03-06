Antoine Predock, renowned New Mexico architect, dies at 87

Antoine Predock, one of New Mexico's great creative minds, passed away this month at the age of 87. The internationally-known architect was born in Missouri but lived and worked in New Mexico for 70 years and called it his "spiritual home." In 2016, KUNM joined Predock in his Albuquerque studio for a wide-ranging interview in conjunction with an exhibit of his models and drawings at the Albuquerque Museum.

This shorter version of the interview aired during KUNM's broadcast of NPR's Weekend Edition on July 16, 2016.