Child Who Yelled 'Wow' At Mozart Concert Charms Boston Audience

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Who says kids don't appreciate the classics - like, the real classics? The country's oldest orchestra, the Handel and Haydn Society, was performing in Boston over the weekend. They arrived at the finale of Mozart's "Masonic Funeral," and then a little kid's voice rang out, captured here by WCRB.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Wow.

KING: Wow.

(LAUGHTER)

