KUNM News Update

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office confirmed on Thursday that Daniel Werwath, her housing policy adviser, left his job last week.
UNM professors in political science, economics and trade law, as well as the U.S. Mexican Consul based in Albuquerque, Patricia Pinzón, all met Wednesday at UNM School of Law to discuss the impact of Donald Trump's trade tariffs mere hours after he announce a pause on some of them.
FRI: NM reports 6 new measles cases, NM and other states sue to block Trump's election order, + MoreThe New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported measles cases had grown to 54, six more since the previous report on Tuesday. Plus, democratic officials in 19 states filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Donald Trump's attempt to reshape elections across the U.S., calling it an unconstitutional invasion of states' clear authority to run their own elections.
The U.S. Department of Energy said it has identified 16 federal sites, including storied nuclear research laboratories such as Los Alamos, where tech companies could build data centers in a push to accelerate commercial development of artificial intelligence technology.
National fire weather forecasters warn that most of New Mexico will face above-normal fire potential this month, and those conditions will worsen until at least until the monsoon season begins in July. Plus, the city of Albuquerque has agreed to pay $2.5 million to a man who was permanently disabled after being shot by an officer during a schizoaffective episode.
The FBI is sending extra agents, analysts and other personnel to field offices in 10 states over the next six months to help investigate unsolved violent crimes in Indian Country.
MON: NM judge blocks release of public records that show the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife, + MoreA New Mexico court on Monday blocked the release of any public records that show the bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, but said other images and documents can be disclosed.
FRI: Las Cruces reproductive health center to open next summer, ABQ District 6 residents get say on projects, + MoreLas Cruces could see New Mexico’s state-funded reproductive health clinic open its doors on the east side of town by late summer or fall 2026, according to project organizers.
Federal search warrants involving teenagers accused in the fatal Friday shootout in Las Cruces suggest they may face charges for firing guns within a few hundred feet of a school and tampering with evidence.
WED: NM Secretary of State's Office says to 'anticipate legal efforts' against Trump elections order, + MoreAs part of his wide-ranging use of executive orders, President Donald Trump turned his attention to state election administration, a move that quickly prompted voting rights groups and others to promise lawsuits.
The lone adult thus far charged in Friday night’s Las Cruces shooting faced prior charges in Texas for human smuggling.
Prosecutors in New Mexico's busiest judicial district have been pleading with state lawmakers to amend the children's code to address what they call an unbelievable spike in juvenile crime in Albuquerque. The latest example includes the arrest of an 11-year-old boy in what authorities allege was a deliberate hit-and-run.