Australian Researchers Name Shimmering Rainbow Fly In Honor Of RuPaul

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Legs for days, Glamazon looks - that's how Australian scientist Bryan Lessard describes a newly named fly species. It's known for its bright, shimmering colors, and so it did not get an ordinary name. It'll be known as Opaluma rupaul after the iconic drag queen RuPaul. Lessard says this insect, quote, "could give RuPaul a run for her money on the runway." Fierce name for a fierce fly.