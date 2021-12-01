Let's Talk about the path to legal cannabis

Let’s Talk New Mexico 12/2 8am: It’s been five months since recreational cannabis was legalized in New Mexico with retail sales slated to start on April 1, 2022. So where do things stand? The state Regulation and Licensing Department has been holding public hearings as it promulgates rules to regulate the new industry. Some would-be entrepreneurs have run into challenges getting licensed and started. Lawmakers have approved a loan program for microbusinesses through the New Mexico Finance Authority. The Cannabis Regulatory Advisory Committee is working on a plan to promote equity. And state officials have identified at least 150,000 people who may be eligible for automatic expungement for some past marijuana offenses.

We’ll catch up on cannabis on this episode and we want to hear from you. Are you wondering where things stand with legal recreational cannabis? Are you trying to get into the business? What would you like to see happen with this new industry to ensure it benefits a wide swath of New Mexicans? Email LetsTalk@KUNM.org, tweet with #LetsTalkNM, or call-in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

GUESTS:



RESOURCES:

