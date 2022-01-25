© 2022 KUNM
Indigenous A.I. Ep 4: Methods and Approach

Published January 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST
Michael Running Wolf

On this program we’re joined by Michael Running Wolf (Northern Cheyenne, Lakota and Blackfeet), who was raised in a rural prairie village in Montana with intermittent water and electricity; naturally he has a Master’s of Science in Computer Science, is a former engineer for Amazon’s Alexa, and is an instructor at Northeastern University. He was raised with a grandmother who only spoke his tribal language, Cheyenne, which like many indigenous languages is near extinction. By leveraging his advanced degree and professional engineering experience, Michael hopes to strengthen the ecology of thought represented by indigenous languages.