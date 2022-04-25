© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wise Cities Ep 4: Origin Story and Hope for the Future

KUNM | By Craig Goldsmith,
Ellen Dornan
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:54 PM MDT
!!Usethisone_DanielLatorre.jpeg
Daniel Latorre

Imagine…cities rolling out solutions to enhance culture; facilitate urban regeneration; promote public participation; and democratize public space. Diverse citizens helping to steer the human-friendly transformation of their towns, selectively using the most sustainable and sensible tech interventions to advance these goals.

On this program we’re joined by Daniel Latorre, founder and director of The Wise City. Daniel is an advocate for digital placemaking with a focus on community engagement and for city leaders going beyond “smart” cities.

https://thewisecity.org

Craig Goldsmith
See stories by Craig Goldsmith
Ellen Dornan
See stories by Ellen Dornan