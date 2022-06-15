Glacier National Park brings back indoor mask mandate

News Brief

Glacier National Park has re-instituted a mask mandate inside federal buildings, like visitor centers.

While many commenters bemoaned the decision on social media, park officials say it’s from federal guidance handed down by the National Park Service and the Interior Department. When the CDC reports a high level of COVID-19 community spread around a park, NPS policy requires indoor mask requirements to come back.

“In our situation, Glacier National Park covers two counties. If either one of those counties hit “high” then there’s protocol that we follow that includes whether or not you have to wear masks,” said Gina Kerzman, a public information officer with the park.

❗Mask Mandate❗

Due to current, high COVID-19 community levels, masks are now required for all people entering federal buildings in Glacier National Park, regardless of vaccination status. We would like to thank our visitors for their patience and commitment during this time. pic.twitter.com/beJc2OW0gB — Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) June 8, 2022

That happened last week in Glacier County, Montana, which includes part of the park and much of the Blackfeet Reservation.

“If the levels go down, then we hope to rescind the mask mandate. But we’re just ready to respond according to our protocols,” she said.

Other national parks could bring back mask requirements, too, if rates increase around the West.

However, some experts say reported COVID-19 infections are likely undercounted because many vaccinated people are having milder symptoms and at-home tests are easier to get.

Kerzman says from what park staff can tell, with or without a mask mandate, it will still be a busy year with vehicle reservations selling out daily.

She added that the mandate may prompt changes to park programming, including some activities having limited numbers or moving outside.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting .

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.