Nichelle Nichols, trailblazer known for playing Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies

By Mandalit del Barco
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT

Tributes are pouring in for Nichelle Nichols, who made history for her portrayal as Lieutenant Uhura on Star Trek. She was 89.

Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.