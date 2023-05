The Albuquerque/Las Vegas trio Mineral Hill return to Studio A to preview their second full-length album "Down With Despair" and stay to talk about making story songs without a set genre (or net).

Recorded on by Chip Borton on May 18, 2023 the band are:

Jonathan Mack: vocals, electric guitar

John Funkhauser: keyboards, melodica, vocals

Lauren Addario: drums, vocals

Follow the trio at mineralhillband.com