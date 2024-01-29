Tuesday night schedule

Proposal For Tuesday Evening Show

Working Title: STUDIO 505

Air Time: Tuesday 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Format: Live or recorded live performance and interview. Eclectic music mix with an emphasis on new releases.

Click here to submit feedback.

STUDIO 505

This show will focus on an eclectic mix of music, combining live performances, interviews, and DJ sets with an emphasis on the here and now - a celebration of this moment in music.

It will be segmented into two distinct but complementary parts, each catering to a diverse range of musical tastes and highlighting new music as well as local talent and touring acts. The musical direction of the show will be overseen and guided by the KUNM Music Director.

First Hour (7:00 PM - 8:00 PM)

This hour will be dedicated to live and recorded performances and interviews. We will feature a mix of local and touring acts, covering a broad spectrum of musical genres. Mindful of the early time slot, we will schedule performances with softer music during this hour, saving harder music for later in the show.

Second and Third Hour (8:00 PM - 10:00 PM)

The focus shifts to a DJ-driven format, featuring a mix of new releases and tracks from artists soon to perform in the area. This segment will include announcements and ticket giveaways, ensuring that the content remains timely and engaging. Guest mixes are encouraged, sourced from other KUNM hosts or local artists, revolving around the theme, "What have you discovered lately?"

Hosting

A minimum of two hosts is required – one for the performance hour and another for the DJ block. Their role will include discovering new sounds, artists, and musical combinations. An off-air expeditor, such as the Music Director or an in-house work-study student, will manage bookings, logistics, and other behind-the-scenes tasks. Additionally, substitute hosts will be recruited early in the process to ensure continuity.

The Goal

STUDIO 505 aims to be an innovative addition to our current lineup, offering a unique blend of live performances, interviews, and DJ sets. It will not only serve as a platform for artists but also as a gateway for our audience to discover new and exciting music. The program will need time to grow - in terms of finding the right hosts and developing the capacity to handle the live and pre-recorded elements. We expect the result of our efforts will be something special.

