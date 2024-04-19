© 2024 KUNM
The Israeli military has conducted missile strikes against Iran

By Leila Fadel,
Rob Schmitz
April 19, 2024

The strikes appear to be the response Israel vowed to carry out after an Iranian attack on Sunday, when Tehran fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.

