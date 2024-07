KUNM Music Director Matthew Finch has died.

Matthew has been a strong, compassionate and vital presence on and off the air at KUNM for over twenty years. We send our heartfelt sympathy and support to his partner Cinthia, family and extended circle of friends. We will miss him immensely for a long time to come.

Matthew's family has asked that donations in his memory be made to KUNM to strengthen KUNM's ability to serve our communities.