© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At its lowest point in years, Nike strives to recover from slumping sales

By Alina Selyukh,
Michel Martin
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:39 AM MDT

Nike is bringing a former executive out of retirement to be the new CEO. The company reports to Wall Street on Tuesday just how bad things are.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.