Southwest Airlines will stop flying bags for free for most customers

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The days of checking your bags for free at Southwest Airlines are coming to an end. The Dallas-based airline announced several policy changes for customers. They are doing away with the popular free checked bags perk. That was a favorite for discount travelers and families, including mine. The company has been trying to make up for lost revenue these last few years. Penelope Rivera with member station KERA reports.

PENELOPE RIVERA, BYLINE: Inside Dallas Love Field Airport, Kamari Robinson (ph) just picked up her luggage from the baggage carousel. She was flying in from her hometown of Chicago. She says she usually flies with Southwest, especially because her bags fly free.

KAMARI ROBINSON: I used Southwest last year with my ski trip. So having all that heavy equipment and big boots was really - has helped me save money. So now, like, if I want to do another ski trip, I have to be coming out of more money. So it's kind of disappointing.

RIVERA: But this could be the last freebie for Robinson and thousands of others like her. The airline said starting May 28, only A-list preferred members and people buying, quote, "business select" can check two bags for free. Other loyalty program members can fly with one bag for free according to the company, but the average Southwest passenger will have to pay.

ROBINSON: Their flights are already pretty expensive going just one way. So if I have to pay for bags on top of that, it will change the way I travel with Southwest.

RIVERA: The airline will also introduce a nonrefundable basic economy fare, and flight credits will now have expiration dates among other changes to fare bundles. For about half a century, the airline catered to customers with popular features like open seating and free bags. But last year, Southwest said it would end open seating in the second half of 2025. In recent months, new management has implemented revenue-driven changes, trying to reverse losses after the pandemic and a winter storm in 2022, in which they were forced to cancel thousands of flights. The company had to pay a $140 million fine for that meltdown. Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement that the latest changes are intended to attract new customers. Hassan Thompson (ph), who arrived in Dallas on Tuesday, said doing away with free bags is disappointing.

HASSAN THOMPSON: That's actually pretty surprising regarding the financial situation and how the economy is - makes that sort of decision. I won't be surprised if they lose a lot of their customers doing that.

RIVERA: With these changes, Southwest Airlines would be no different than other airlines charging baggage fees. The baggage policy will take effect May 28. For NPR News, I'm Penelope Rivera in Dallas.

