Fiber-optic drones are leaving miles of plastic trash along Ukraine's front lines

By Henry Larson,
Michelle AslamJuana Summers
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:05 PM MDT

Experts are sounding the alarm over the long-term effects of drone debris in Ukraine, saying it could pose serious harms to wildlife and people.

Henry Larson
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.