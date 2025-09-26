Rio Grande Rivalry returns to Albuquerque as Lobos, Aggies battle for 'The Roaster'

The Rio Grande Rivalry football game returns to Albuquerque Saturday, when the University of New Mexico hosts New Mexico State University for the 115th time in the history of the schools. Kickoff at University Stadium is at 2 p.m.

Lobos lead series, but Aggies have been competitive

The series began in 1894, and starting in 1911, the teams have met every year, with the only exceptions during World Wars I and II, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lobos lead the all-time series. UNM has a record of 74 wins, 35 losses, and 5 ties against the Aggies. But, the series has been competitive in recent years, with each school having seven victories over the last 14 matchups.

Tomorrow’s winner will be the first recipient of a new permanent trophy for the rivalry. It’s a 30-pound, tabletop, iron chile roaster known simply as “The Roaster.” If the Lobos win, The Roaster stays in Albuquerque. If the Aggies are victorious, The Roaster will be headed down to Las Cruces.

Eck brings energy, optimism, work ethic to UNM football

First-year New Mexico head Jason Eck came to UNM after three successful seasons at the University of Idaho. Many Lobos fans were disappointed by the departure of former head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who left after just one season at the helm of the program. The Lobos went 5-7 in 2024. The five victories marked the most wins by UNM since the Lobos finished 9-4 in 2016.

However, Eck has many close to the program feeling optimistic about the near future. Eck is kind of a throwback football coach in the passionate style of John Madden or Dan Campbell. Eck’s insistence on hard work, accountability, and mutual support has struck a chord with this year’s Lobo team and fan base.

New Mexico favored by two touchdowns

It’s the first time since 1992 that both New Mexico and New Mexico State are entering the Battle of I-25 with a winning record. Both teams have a mark of 2-1 coming into this year’s contest.

After three games, UNM seems poised to possibly record the team’s first winning record in almost a decade. The Lobos played respectably in a 34-17 loss at Michigan in the season opener. New Mexico sputtered early in its home opener against Idaho State, but rallied for a 32-22 triumph. UNM then garnered national attention with a 35-10 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

The Aggies opened the season with a couple of home victories. NMSU defeated new NCAA Division I program Bryant 19-3 and then beat Tulsa 21-14. The Aggies stumbled in their third game, a 49-14 loss at Louisiana Tech. State is coming off a 3-9 season in 2024, which was the first campaign for current head coach Tony Sanchez.

As of Friday afternoon, CBS Sports lists UNM as a 14.5-point favorite over NMSU. The road teams have been victorious in the last two matchups. Last year, the Lobos won at Las Cruces, 50-40, while the Aggies won the 2023 game in Albuquerque, 27–17.