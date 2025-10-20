© 2025 KUNM
Flattery gets you nowhere: A former Moscow station chief on Trump and Putin

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Erika RyanBrent BaughmanCourtney Dorning
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Rob Dannenberg, a former CIA station chief in Moscow, about his time spent in Russia, President Vladimir Putin and more.

