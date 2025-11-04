New Mexico's 2023 Election Day results blog

Last updated Nov. 4, 10 p.m.

Incumbent Democrat Tim Keller will face Republican Darren White in a runoff for mayor - by Daniel Montaño, KUNM News

Burqueños will be headed back to the polls in December to choose a mayor as no single candidate earned 50% of the vote required to win the office. Incumbent mayor Tim Keller came closest with 36% of the vote, followed by Darren White with 31%, according to unofficial results.

In order to be elected Albuquerque mayor, a candidate needs to win at least 50% of the vote, but this year the field was packed, with seven candidates making it on the ballot.

Keller and White will now face each other in a runoff on December 9th, with the winner officially starting their term on January 1st.

Former U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez came in third with 18%, followed by outgoing City Councilor Louie Sanchez with 7% and former Sandoval County deputy manager Mayling Armijo with 5%.

Of the field of candidates, one, Daniel Chavez, ended his campaign prior to election night after allegations of inappropriate behavior with a staffer and low polling numbers. Despite that, he still ended up winning 1% of the vote.

Keller by far led the most expensive campaign, sending about $745,000 according to campaign finance records compared to Alexander Uballez’s $232,000 and $303,000 by White .

On the progressive side of candidates, the competition between Keller and Uballez remained active up until election night, with both candidates spending plenty of time out in the community, and working with social media influencers to spread the word online. Uballez even launched a records request looking into Keller’s decisions , which Keller’s campaign called “recycled Republican attacks.”

White led a campaign focused on crime, promising big changes if he does become mayor, saying he wants to reorganize the police department, and bring in more officers, and said he would change the city’s stance on immigration ensuring Albuquerque would not be a sanctuary city under his leadership.

Albuquerque City Council District 1 race goes to a runoff - Florian Knowles and Megan Kamerick, KUNM News

Democratic candidate Stephanie Telles will face a runoff with Republican Joshua Neal to fill the Albuquerque District 1 city council seat vacated by Louie Sanchez when he entered the mayor’s race.

Neither candidate won 50% of the vote. The runoff will take place December 9. District 1 is on Albuquerque’s West Side and runs north of Central to Paseo Del Norte.

Telles had 36% of the vote and Neal had 26% according to unofficial results.

Telles is a forensic accountant and small business owner. From 2019-2022 she was the director of the Government Accountability Office. Telles’ win comes after a rocky road. She faced removal from the ballot in July after being found to be seven valid signatures short, but was later reinstated to run.

Telles has raised just over $34,000 for this election. She is endorsed by State Sen. Harold Pope, Jr. (D-Albuquerque)

Her campaign priorities include public safety, housing reform, and fiscal responsibility.

Neal is a civil engineer who worked on projects like Netflix’s Mesa Del Sol Studio and Amazon’s Westside facility. In 2024, he ran as a Republican for state representative, but lost to Democrat Cynthia Borrego.

Neal raised just under $33,000. He was endorsed by the New Mexico Commercial Real Estate Development Association PAC.

Neal’s campaign priorities include focusing on crime, increasing economic development, and tackling homelessness.

Democratic incumbent Klarissa Peña will face Teresa Garcia in a runoff for Albuquerque City Council District 3 - Jeanette DeDios and Megan Kamerick, KUNM News

Democratic incumbent Klarissa Peña will face challenger Teresa Garcia on Dec. 9 in a runoff race for Albuquerque City Council District 3.

Neither voter won 50% of the vote in the three-way race. Peña had about 41% of and Garcia had 38% Tuesday night.

Peña serves as this year’s City Council’s vice president, previously led the Southwest Alliance of Neighbors, and was a former Environmental Planning commissioner.

She said she’s focused on public safety by implementing speed cameras, and expanding mental health services.

Peña qualified for public financing and has raised over $41,000 . She is endorsed by public safety unions like the Albuquerque firefighters and Albuquerque police but also local labor unions.

She’s also been backed by U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Javier Martinez.

Garcia is a first-generation Mexican Indigenous graduate with a biology degree and has lived in the Southwest Mesa for over 14 years.

Her priorities include equitable economic development, improving infrastructure and public safety.

Garcia was privately financed and has raised $11,000. She’s been endorsed by Young Democrats of New Mexico, Sierra Club, and local grassroots organizations.

Garcia is chair of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Commission and former chair of the Southwest Community Policing Council.

District 3 covers Southwest Albuquerque south of Central Avenue across the Southwest Mesa.

Republican incumbent Dan Lewis retains Albuquerque City Council District 5 seat - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

Republican incumbent Dan Lewis has retained the District 5 seat for a fourth term, defeating Democratic challenger Athenea Allen.

Voters approved Lewis over Allen with 54% of the vote.

Lewis raised a total of $55,000 for his campaign. He’s earned endorsements by public safety unions including Albuquerque firefighters, and police officers association.

Lewis says his priorities are community safety and infrastructure, road improvements, and economic growth.

Lewis is currently the executive director of a trade association. He’s seeking a fourthHe served two terms on city council before vacating the seat to run for mayor. He retook the seat in the 2021 election, defeating then-councilor Cynthia Borrego.

District 5 is located in Northwest Albuquerque, west of the Rio Grande river.

Republican incumbent Renee Grout holds on to Albuquerque City Council District 9 seat - Jeanette DeDios, KUNM News

Republican incumbent Renee Grout will keep Albuquerque City Council District 9 seat after defeating Democratic challenger Colton Newman.

Voters approved Grout over Newman with 54% of the vote according to unofficial local results.

Grout has held the District 9 seat since 2021 and has lived within the district for more than 40 years.

Her main priorities include being tough on crime, growing the local economy, road infrastructure, and prioritizing families.

Grout has raised $51,000 in campaign funding with most of her contributors being the city of Albuquerque – since she qualified for public financing – and smaller donations from individuals.

District 9 encompasses the Southeast Heights and Foothills.

