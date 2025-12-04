© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elephant seals remember their enemies

By Ava Berger,
Vincent AcovinoJuana SummersJustine Kenin
Published December 4, 2025 at 2:54 PM MST

Elephant seals don't forget their enemies. We learn about the great beasts' big beefs and why they matter.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ava Berger
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.