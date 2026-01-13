© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

China's one child policy ended 10 years ago but birth rates remain low

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Rob SchmitzJeanette Woods
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:31 PM MST

Ten years after China ended its one-child policy, fertility rates have not bounced back. NPR speaks with journalist Cindy Yu about what this means.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]