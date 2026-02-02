Performance Today FAQ

What May Happen With Performance Today?

What’s the KHFM partnership, in one sentence?

If the proposal is approved, 95.5 KHFM Classical Public Radio will air Performance Today weekdays from 9:00–11:00 a.m., keeping the program available over-the-air in our region.

Where do I tune in to hear it?

KHFM’s main signal is 95.5 FM (Santa Fe / Albuquerque).

I’m not in Albuquerque/Santa Fe—are there other frequencies?

KHFM also lists translators at: 95.9 FM (Ruidoso), 103.1 FM (Roswell), and 106.3 FM (Taos).

What if I can’t get KHFM clearly where I live?

You can listen via KHFM’s live stream, mobile app, or a smart speaker (“Play KHFM”).

Will KHFM’s signal reach the same places as KUNM?

Not always. FM coverage varies by station, terrain, and your radio. KHFM notes its tower is located in the Jemez Mountains to reach Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Los Alamos, and surrounding areas—and provides maps/listings for where you can hear it.

Are KUNM and KHFM “sharing” the program or paying each other?

No, KHFM will carry Performance Today under its own agreement with American Public Media.

Where can I check the official “how to listen” info?

KHFM’s “Where You Can Hear Us” page lists frequencies, stream, app, and smart-speaker options (and maps).

When would the change happen?

The change would happen the week after the program change is approved. Approval could happen as soon as February 3rd. In that case, Monday, February 9th would be the start date.

Where can I find out more?

Click here for our press release about the proposed changes and the arrangement between KUNM and KHFM.