By the #s: See compromises lawmakers reached in finalized $11B budget

Source New Mexico | By Pat Lohmann
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:32 PM MST
House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque) acknowledges members of the Democratic caucus during a press conference on the House Floor following the close of the 30-day legislative session on Feb. 19, 2026. The Legislature passed a roughly $11 billion budget.
Danielle Prokop
/
Source New Mexico
This story was first published by Source New Mexico.

New Mexico lawmakers took on a lengthy to-do list during the legislative session that wrapped late last week, passing laws related to medical malpractice, immigration detention facilities and election security.

But their main task during the 30-day session was hammering out a spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The final plan that emerged, calling for roughly $11 billion in recurring spending detailed in a 285-page document, is the latest in a string of record budgets. 

Lawmakers achieved a compromise on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s universal child care proposal and found a way to give state workers a 1% raise. They also reined in spending growth in anticipation of oil and gas revenue decreases in the coming years.

NM Gov praises malpractice reform, free child care, lawmakers as her final regular session ends

The final budget spends $226 million less than the Democratic governor called for in the budget proposal her office released in the days leading up to the session. In 65 of 125 line items comprising the budget, the Legislature funded less than the governor asked for, according to a Source NM review.

Still, the governor said she was largely pleased with the Legislature’s actions during the session, including on the budget.

“I get to say I’m the first governor of the first state in the nation to truly deliver for children and families,” she told reporters Thursday, shortly after the session ended.

Below, see how the finalized budget differs from the governor’s proposal, as well as how it evolved during the session through proposals from the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Committee and the New Mexico House of Representatives.
