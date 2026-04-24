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Suicide rates have declined since the launch of 988 suicide hotline, study finds

NPR | By Rhitu Chatterjee,
Michel Martin
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:43 AM MDT

Suicide rates among teens and young adults declined in the two years after the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.