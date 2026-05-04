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Ceasefire at risk as U.S. helps ships run Iran blockade

NPR | By Greg Myre,
Jackie Northam
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:39 PM MDT

The U.S. says it will guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz to break the deadlock.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.