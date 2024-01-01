2024 RNC & DNC Special Coverage

A list of KUNM affiliate coverage for the RNC and DNC, including accessible streaming links, broadcast timings and more.

NAC Native Vote Coverage

We will provide the NV1 direct audio web stream

Live Broadcast Time: July (exact dates TBD), 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT

NV1 Stream 1

http://18253.live.streamtheworld.com/NV1.mp3

Democracy Now!

RNC Coverage

July 15–19, 6:00 AM to 7:59 AM MT

Live Streaming Audio at:

http://ku.audioport.org:37628/kuleft_128

DNC Coverage

August 19–23, 6:00 AM to 7:59 AM MT

Live Streaming Audio at:

http://ku.audioport.org:37628/kuleft_128

NPR Special Coverage

RNC Coverage

July 15-16, 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude

July 17-18, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude

DNC Coverage

August 19-22, 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude

Video Stream: Available on the final two nights of each convention

