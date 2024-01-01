2024 RNC & DNC Special Coverage
A list of KUNM affiliate coverage for the RNC and DNC, including accessible streaming links, broadcast timings and more.
NAC Native Vote Coverage
We will provide the NV1 direct audio web stream
Live Broadcast Time: July (exact dates TBD), 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT
NV1 Stream 1
http://18253.live.streamtheworld.com/NV1.mp3
Democracy Now!
RNC Coverage
July 15–19, 6:00 AM to 7:59 AM MT
Live Streaming Audio at:
http://ku.audioport.org:37628/kuleft_128
DNC Coverage
August 19–23, 6:00 AM to 7:59 AM MT
Live Streaming Audio at:
http://ku.audioport.org:37628/kuleft_128
NPR Special Coverage
RNC Coverage
July 15-16, 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude
July 17-18, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude
DNC Coverage
August 19-22, 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM MT or until proceedings conclude
Video Stream: Available on the final two nights of each convention