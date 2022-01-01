Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize Winner

Congratulations to Teresa DeBacker - Winner of the Bianchi Torino bicycle!

Teresa and her husband retired to New Mexico only a few years ago, but have been supporting public radio stations like KUNM everywhere they have called home. As lifelong public radio listeners, when they arrived in New Mexico, they immediately searched out the local stations and found KUNM to begin their support once again. KUNM thanks the DeBackers for their lifelong commitment to public radio!

Teresa is an avid cyclist and has some incredible vintage bikes. She has even traveled abroad with her bicycle in tow to ride and explore the world! It brought us all great joy to see Teresa ride off into the New Mexico sunset with her new Bianchi Torino bicycle. Congratulations!

KUNM thanks Two Wheel Drive for providing the Fall 2022 Early Bird Prize and for consistently supporting KUNM during our fundraisers. Thank you Two Wheel Drive!

Like you, the DeBacker’s are loyal to public radio, and KUNM is honored to have so many listeners in the community who are willing to support our cause. Keep listening, keep supporting, and in this case, keep riding!