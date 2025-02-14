KUNM Seeks Senior Host/Reporter

KUNM is looking for an experienced journalist to join our newsroom as a Host/Reporter. This is an opportunity to create meaningful, impactful journalism in a dynamic and diverse region while serving as a friendly, confident voice for our listeners.

About the Position

This journalist will be a daily host of either Morning Edition or All Things Considered, delivering the day’s most important news with clarity, context, and depth. In addition to hosting, the reporter will be responsible for:



Conducting two-way interviews

Producing spot news coverage

Developing enterprise features

Occasional hosting of other KUNM news productions

The ideal candidate must be comfortable delivering live news, writing for broadcast and smoothly navigating breaking news situations. They should also be skilled in multimedia storytelling and social media, able to translate complex topics clearly while maintaining nuance and have a basic understanding of investigative reporting techniques.

This role may require travel throughout New Mexico and beyond for news coverage, as well as participation in fundraisers and community events.

About KUNM News

KUNM has a strong tradition of award-winning journalism that highlights underrepresented voices and holds institutions accountable. Our reporting focuses on equity, ensuring that policy impacts on communities are at the heart of our stories.

We prioritize storytelling that amplifies real voices—community members directly affected by events—rather than relying solely on official sources. Our coverage also celebrates New Mexico’s rich cultural traditions and innovative grassroots solutions to the state’s challenges.

Who Should Apply?

We are looking for a journalist who is passionate about public service journalism, engaging with communities, and bringing essential news to listeners in a clear, compelling way. If you are confident in live hosting and believe in the power of journalism to inform and uplift communities, we encourage you to apply.