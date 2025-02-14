KUNM Seeks Senior Reporter

KUNM is looking for an experienced journalist to join our newsroom as a senior reporter and editor. This is a unique opportunity to create meaningful, impactful journalism in a vibrant and culturally rich region.

About the Position

The Senior Reporter will work daily to create long-form features and short spots for radio with accompanying digital stories. They will also engage audiences through our website and social media channels. The Senior Reporter will mentor other reporters and provide editorial leadership in the News Director's absence. They will also do regular editing sessions with reporters when the News Director is unavailable.

This role also involves community engagement, occasional travel within New Mexico, and participation in station fundraising efforts.

Who Should Apply?

We are looking for a journalist who:



Has strong news judgment and a passion for public service journalism

Can translate complex topics clearly while maintaining nuance

Has experience with investigative reporting techniques

Values equity-focused reporting and seeks to amplify diverse voices

Why Work and Live in Albuquerque?

New Mexico is a one-of-a-kind place for journalists, offering a deep well of stories to cover—from Indigenous and Hispanic cultural traditions to innovative policy solutions, environmental challenges, and a rapidly evolving political landscape.

Albuquerque, the state's largest city, is known for:



Affordable cost of living compared to many major metro areas

More than 300 days of sunshine annually, with access to outdoor activities like hiking, rafting, skiing, and climbing

A rich arts and music scene alongside world-renowned events like the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

A welcoming and diverse community

About KUNM News

Mission Statement: KUNM news works on behalf of New Mexicans to help them understand systemic issues that impact their lives. Our coverage is accessible, accurate, and relevant. The voices and stories we amplify reflect the spirit, diversity, and cultural richness of the state. We report the truth, hold the powerful accountable, and welcome engagement with our audience. We work to inform and delight our audience.

KUNM has a strong tradition of award-winning journalism that highlights underrepresented voices and holds institutions accountable. Our newsroom prioritizes storytelling through the voices of real people, not just officials and policymakers.

We serve a diverse audience of nearly 100,000 listeners weekly across more than 100 communities in northern and central New Mexico. As part of the University of New Mexico, KUNM employees enjoy competitive benefits, including:



Paid family medical leave

Generous vacation and sick leave

Tuition benefits for employees and dependents

A competitive retirement plan

A flexible work environment

How to Apply

To apply, click here or visit the UNM employment website (https://unmjobs.unm.edu/) and search for req35332.

Join us and help bring essential news to the people of New Mexico!