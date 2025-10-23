Album Review: Goes To The Movies by Dave Stryker
Artist: Dave Stryker
Album: Goes to the Movies
Label: Strikezone Music
Genre: Jazz
Recommended Tracks: 1, 3, 5
Reviewer/Show: Afternoon Freeform
Dave Stryker delivers an exceptionally smooth guitar performance throughout Goes to the Movies. Unlike the gritty tone of Wes Montgomery or the eccentric flights of Brad Mehldau, Stryker keeps it polished and melodic — so polished, in fact, that parts of the album carry the kind of clean, familiar sound you could almost imagine playing in a retail setting. While traditional jazz audiences might regard the straightforward approach to the covers (strings included!) as safe, the result is a warm, accessible listen — perfect for a Freeform show slot looking for something relaxing, fun, and sonically pleasing.