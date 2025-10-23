Album Review: Goes To The Movies by Dave Stryker

Artist: Dave Stryker

Album: Goes to the Movies

Label: Strikezone Music

Genre: Jazz

Recommended Tracks: 1, 3, 5

Reviewer/Show: Afternoon Freeform

Dave Stryker delivers an exceptionally smooth guitar performance throughout Goes to the Movies. Unlike the gritty tone of Wes Montgomery or the eccentric flights of Brad Mehldau, Stryker keeps it polished and melodic — so polished, in fact, that parts of the album carry the kind of clean, familiar sound you could almost imagine playing in a retail setting. While traditional jazz audiences might regard the straightforward approach to the covers (strings included!) as safe, the result is a warm, accessible listen — perfect for a Freeform show slot looking for something relaxing, fun, and sonically pleasing.