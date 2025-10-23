Album Review: Like Water by JD Nash and the Rash of Cash

Artist: JD Nash & the Rash of Cash

Album: Like Water

Label: Self-released

Genre: Rock with country edges

Rating: 7/10

Reviewer/Show: Michael Pollitt/Studio 505

‘Like Water” by JD Nash and the Rash of Cash comes on beautiful blue vinyl with a photo of what is almost certainly El Rio Grande on the cover. JD Nash and the Rash of Cash are an Albuquerque band and a good one at that. Edgar Wonder, vocals and guitars, Luke Seelau,

drums and aux. percussion, Derek Lujan, bass, Ken “Southpaw” Easton, slide guitar, organ and pianos, and JD Nash on the vocals and guitars. Nash was voted one of the top 5 musicians in the city two years in a row in Albuquerque The Magazine’s Best of….

In this collection of original songs there are quite a few references to local, Northern New Mexico life and a concern for things we take for granted - like our water. In fact the songs seem written quite recently out of JD Nash’s life and experiences including the recording of this his debut album. The songs are catchy, solid rock with country and folk edges. Some great guitar work, piano bits and harmony singing make for good listening many times. The album was excellently recorded at the end of 2023 at Sonic Ranch Studios in Tornillo, Tx, a studio that boasts an impressive list of successful contemporary musicians and bands. The lyrics are old-school clear and the instruments are both well separated and integrated into a solid rock sound.

Albuquerque is a music-filled city and JD Nash and the Rash of Cash are a fine band for a city to have. I suspect that hearing them live at a local venue will be the way to go.