Album Review: Prelude To The Divine Realm by

Artist: Pipa & Guqin, played by Gao Hong & Zhao Xiaoxia

Album: Prelude to the Divine Realm

Label: Naxos

Genre: Jazz

Reviewer/Show: Mark Weber

Quiet music

Unhurried, a cobbled road

through yr village

You with a pole over yr shoulder

with a water bucket at each end

It's a long time ago

Pull SUNFLOWER SPLENDOR off you shelf

and read the old Chinese poetry

This music evocative of a long time ago, so beautiful, did times

like this ever exist? Contemplative

Morning tea music

Ten years ago I was negotiating the warren of 14th Street subway tunnels (NYC)

and there was an elderly Chinese man sitting on a milk crate playing an upright

string instrument

I went over to him and said "Erhu?"

He jumped up so happy holding it up "Erhu! erhu! erhu"

(Erhu and pipa are both very ancient and both in the lute family

of plucked & bowed string instruments)

He was so glad someone recognized the erhu (I was only guessing)

LiPo the 7th century poet traveled with a troupe of erhu & pipa musicians

to accompany his poetry on his boat all up & down the Yellow River

