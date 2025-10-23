Album Reviews: BASIE ROCKS! by The Count Basie Orchestra w/ Deborah Silver

Artist: Deborah Silver & The Count Basie Orchestra

Album: Basie Rocks!

Label: Green Hill Productions / DeborahSilver Entertainment LLC

Genre: Jazz / Big Band

Basie did something similar to this back in 69 with COUNT BASIE ON THE BEATLES

This here record (cd) is Deborah Silver's jump, and it's a good jump ---- I don't know her

singing, and it's my loss, has a luscious woody voice ---- Whereas, Basie on the Beatles,

when I first heard it way back when, didn't exactly turn my propeller, but, this morning giving it a spin, I like it (funny how that works), it's very peppy in a 60s kind of way, and

hey, I could use a little Vitamin P ----

With Deborah (we're now on a first-name basis) she tackles a gang of pop songs that

flew over my head when they were on the Top 40, except for the one Stones song, and

the two Beatles renderings, and they're good with a variety of arrangers, my favorite track

is "Fly Like an Eagle," not knowing the original probably helped me like it, and HEY,

Bill Frisell takes a god-fearing honest-to-god jazz guitar solo on this, I was nonplussed !

(usually, he's way out in the stratosphere with his floaty chords and deep melodies) ----

Got my propeller spinning top speed -----

And there's my neighbor Doug Lawrence in the sax section! I'll have to yak with him over the fence and get the story on this session (was Frisell over-dubbed? that sort of thing)

-----------------------------------Mark Weber