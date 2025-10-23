Album Reviews: Life's Work by Noah Harris
Artist: Noah Harris
Album: Life’s Work
Label: Noah M.S. Harris
Genre: Country
Rating: 7-8/10
Recommended Tracks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9
Reviewer/Show: Peter N / Folk Routes
Good texture from track to track; excellent production by Garrett T. Capps (San Antonio musical mainstay). Evocative, personal songwriting with alcohol as an underlying theme — listenable start to finish. No belaboring of songs; he gets in, gets out.
Tracks:
- Topical re: dust bowl in personal story form
- Communication skills, looking forward positively
- Celebration of what saved him
- What life used to be
- Minor-key rocker
- Advice from a mother; topical Mother’s Day song
- Compliments to father
- Message to mother; melody probably won’t put anyone to sleep
- No regrets
- Sobriety, or lack thereof