Album Reviews: Life's Work by Noah Harris

Artist: Noah Harris

Album: Life’s Work

Label: Noah M.S. Harris

Genre: Country

Rating: 7-8/10

Recommended Tracks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9

Reviewer/Show: Peter N / Folk Routes

Good texture from track to track; excellent production by Garrett T. Capps (San Antonio musical mainstay). Evocative, personal songwriting with alcohol as an underlying theme — listenable start to finish. No belaboring of songs; he gets in, gets out.

Tracks:

