Album Reviews: Life's Work by Noah Harris

KUNM | By Peter Nathanson
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:58 PM MDT
Life's Work by Noah Harris

Artist: Noah Harris
Album: Life’s Work
Label: Noah M.S. Harris
Genre: Country
Rating: 7-8/10
Recommended Tracks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9
Reviewer/Show: Peter N / Folk Routes

Good texture from track to track; excellent production by Garrett T. Capps (San Antonio musical mainstay). Evocative, personal songwriting with alcohol as an underlying theme — listenable start to finish. No belaboring of songs; he gets in, gets out.

Tracks:

  1. Topical re: dust bowl in personal story form
  2. Communication skills, looking forward positively
  3. Celebration of what saved him
  4. What life used to be
  5. Minor-key rocker
  6. Advice from a mother; topical Mother’s Day song
  7. Compliments to father
  8. Message to mother; melody probably won’t put anyone to sleep
  9. No regrets
  10. Sobriety, or lack thereof
Peter Nathanson
Peter started listening to music at a young age. So young in fact that his parents thought they’d have to have his transistor radio surgically removed from the side of his head so he wouldn’t suffer through ridicule and embarrassment on his first day of kindergarten. Well, they didn’t and he survived to join the school band in the 7th grade as a member of the percussion section. "Things pretty much went downhill from there", his parents were frequently heard to remark. Not only in the outward manifestations of his personality, but his listening habits and attitude seemed to deteriorate as well. After all, he was becoming a drummer, devouring rock music at a prodigious pace and listening to late-night underground public radio programming. He moved through rock n roll, blues and jazz and added guitar, mandolin, dobro and banjo to his arsenal, which led him to bluegrass, further reducing his social acceptability (his very own mother was often heard to ask in real alarm whenever he took out his guitar in her presence “You’re not going to sing too?!”) He’s still rehabilitating himself as a volunteer host for various music programs on KUNM.
