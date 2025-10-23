Album Review: Cimarron 615 by Cimarron 615

Artist: Cimarron 615

Album: Cimarron 615

Label: Blue Élan Records

Genre: Rock

Recommended Tracks: 3, 11

Reviewer/Show: Perdita / Folk Routes

Cimarron 615's self-titled release marks their second album, showcasing talented musicians performing original compositions. While their musical abilities shine, their songwriting doesn't quite reach the same heights, resulting in serviceable California country rock.

The band features some of the later [none are original members] veterans from the country-rock band Poco, known for their hit "Crazy Love" in the late 70s/80s. Rick Lonow (drums) and Jack Sundrud (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals) served as Poco's rhythm section in this later rendition until the band ended when co-founder Rusty Young passed in 2021. Michael Webb (bass guitar, piano, organ) spent eight years with Poco, while Ronnie Guilbeau (lead and rhythm guitar) co-wrote Poco's 1989 Top 20 single "Call It Love" with Lonow.

"Time Keeps Slipping Away From Me" opens the album with an Eagles-like sound and Sundrud's vocals reminiscent of Don Henley. The second track features piano with Sundrud channeling Tom Petty. "Butte La Rose" offers a fun up tempo sound, southern/Cajun influences with accordion and fiddle, plus references to gumbo and tall oak groves, with Guilbeau's Glenn Frey-like vocals.

"Make it Right" is catchy but repetitive. "I Know Better" features Guilbeau on lead vocals (includes the word "damn"). Although with pleasant enough sound, the lyrics seem trivial or at least uninspired. "The Truth" benefits from good harmonica accompaniment. "Night at the Rodeo" veers into sentimentality, while "Free in America" begins with accordion and tells a superficial immigrant story.

"It's a Good Life" evokes CSN&Y's "Our House" with its cozy feel. "I'm Listening", another Eagles sounding cut,features harmonies and a dramatic piano run. "Twisted, Tied and Tangled" delivers a twangy love song. The album closes with "Go To Battle," which has nice Byrds-like harmonies but suffers from weak songwriting.